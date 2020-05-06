Services planned for Jennifer Elbon

VIAN – Funeral services for Jennifer Ester Elbon, 43, of Vian, are Friday at 1 p.m. at the Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Vian and was born May 20, 1976 in Poteau to Teddy and Royce Ann (Francis) Townley.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Elbon; son, Bryson Elbon, of Vian; daughter, Katie Durham, of Roland; her mother Royce Ann Watson and Leslie of Paris, Arkansas; stepdaughter, Malarie and Jody Mendenhall; sisters Michelle Tindall of Panama and Tammy Roby of Bellingham, Washington; and brothers Jason Townley and Christina of Temple, and Mark Townley and Linda of Ferndale, Washington.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.