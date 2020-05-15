Services planned for Gary Don Ford

POTEAU – Funeral services for Gary Don Ford, 47, of Poteau, are Monday at 2 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born March 24, 1973 in Fort Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Darla (Sawyer) Ford, of the home; sons Ronnie and Emerald of Spiro, Alexander of Edmond, and Joshua and Winter of Fort Smith; brothers Jeff Broyles of Poteau, Gary D. Ollie and wife Tara of Douglas, Wyoming, and Bryan Ollie and wife Crystal of Heavener.

He was preceded in death by JoAnne Broyles, Bill and Georgia Kerbow, Denver and Betty Ford and Marty Ford.

