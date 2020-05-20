Services planned for Cortnie Brown

Graveside funeral services for Cortnie Lea Brown, 27, are Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister.
Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.
Surviving family members are her father, Denver Nubbin Brown, of Cameron; mother, Shelia Clemons, of Bearden, Arkansas; daughters Ava Lea and Ella Nikole Drake; father of her daughters, Damion Drake, all of Belton, Texas; brothers Layne Cain of Bearden, Arkansas and Caleb Cain of Cameron; sisters Olivia Dennis of Camden, Arkansas and Hollis Cain of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; grandmother, Melba Brown, of Cameron; grandfathers John Clemons and Don Cain of Bearden.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Denver ‘Papa’ Duval Brown, of Cameron; and grandmothers Leasie ‘LeLe’ Cain and Becky ‘MeMaw’ Burkholder of Bearden.
