Services planned for Charlotte Elmore

SHADY POINT – Funeral services for Charlotte Elmore, 75, of Shady Point, are Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Rev. Vernon Stone officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Services.

She was born Aug. 26, 1944, in Charleston, Arkansas to James Alvin and Emmaline (Goldsmith) Polk and passed away May 29, 2020 in Shady Point.

