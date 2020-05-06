Services planned for Brenda Delap

WEST POINT, Calif. – Funeral services for Brenda Gay Delap, 66, of West Point, California (formerly of Poteau) are Saturday at 10 a.m. at Evans Chapel in Poteau.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born in Tulare, California to M.L. Jr. and Clara Mae (Massey) McBride and passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are her husband, Jimmy Delap; sons Jimmy Dustin Delap and James Russell Delap, both of West Point; daughter Jennifer Leann Herman and husband Tom of Poteau; sisters Pamela Taylor and Nyoka Turner, both of Poteau; brothers Rex Blaylock and wife Cheryl of Poteau, Randy Blaylock of DeQueen, Arkansas, Daniel Blaylock Jr of Cameron, Dusty Blaylock of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Rowdy Massey and wife Jerri of Chelsea; and grandchildren.

