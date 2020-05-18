Services planned for Beverly Gibson

SPIRO – Funeral services for Beverly Ann (Swanson) Gibson, 63, of Spiro, are Thursday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Interment will follow at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home and was born Sept. 26, 1956 in Marion, Kansas to Harold Glen and Beatrice Johanna Swanson.

Survivors include her husband, David Wayne Gibson, of the home; daughters Johannah and Jacob Anderson of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Shawnna and Axel Alpirez of Pocola; grandchildren; and brothers Richard Swanson of Crawford, Nebraska, Dennis and Janet Swanson of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and Rene’ and Terry Swanson of Thornton, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Rhonda Henson; and nephew, Gary Matthew Gibson.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.