Service planned for Jeanne Robertson

POCOLA – Funeral service for Jeanne Marie Robertson, 65, of Pocola is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Feb. 4, 1955 in Oklahoma City to Martha Nell (Walker) Conley and Harold Jennings Hyde and passed away May 19, 2020 in Pocola.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Robertson; daughter Lisa Marie Robertson and husband Ray Jones; son David Robertson and wife Emma; granddaughters Abigail Robertson and Madeleine Robertson; sister Maryanne Madison and husband Darrell; and brother Tommy Hyde and wife Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Harold Hyde; and mother, Martha Conley.

