Runestone Bazaar planned for June 13

The Heavener Runestone Bazaar will be held June 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Heavener Runestone Park.

Registration deadline is June 5 at 5 p.m.

There are 10×10 spaces available for $10. Food, crafts, resale and yard sale items are welcome.

No alcohol, marijuana, raffles or silent auctions will be allowed.

Vendors can pay at the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B or at 18365 Runestone Road.

For more information call (918) 653-2241 or (918) 653-2217, or email [email protected].

All proceeds go to park operations.

