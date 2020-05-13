Revenue collections plunge to historic depths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Collections to Oklahoma’s main government operating fund missed projections by 44% last month, the biggest shortfall in modern history, state finance officials said Tuesday.

Postponing the income tax deadline from April to July, plummeting energy prices and the coronavirus-related shutdown of businesses across the state amounted to a “threefold economic gut punch,” said Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steve Harpe.

“Missing this month’s estimate is not a surprise, but the magnitude is notable,” he said.

Overall collections to the state’s general fund in April totaled $529 million, which is 44% below the monthly estimate. Total collections to the fund through the first 10 months of the current fiscal year were about 8.5% below the estimate, Harpe reported.

April is historically the month with the largest revenue collections. Harpe said general revenue collections haven’t missed the estimate by more than 40% in recent history.

Individual and corporate income taxes, sales taxes and gross production taxes on oil and natural gas were all well below projections. The one bright spot was motor vehicle tax collections, which exceeded the estimate last month by more than 23%.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.