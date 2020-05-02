Reopening businesses, virus aid to offset losses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal relief aid and reopening Oklahoma businesses shuttered to slow down the spread of the coronavirus could potentially offset the steep economic impact of the pandemic, state lawmakers said.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission projected earlier this month that the state is slated to have $1.366 billion less to spend in fiscal 2021 than it had the previous year, based on analysis of current trends in revenue streams such as oil and gas production, tax collections and sales, and payroll tax receipts.

Fiscal 2021 begins July 1, giving lawmakers a few weeks in this year’s abbreviated legislative session to create and agree on a spending plan, The Journal Record reported Thursday.

