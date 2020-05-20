QB Club raising money for facility

The Heavener Quarterback Club is attempting to raise money to put lockers and other fixtures in the new dressing facility across from Harvey Stadium.

According to David Long, he is challenging all the old football players, alumni, boosters and businesses to make a donation of at least $50 to help equip the facility.

With the failure of the recent bond issue along with cuts from the state, there is no money to fix up the building.

Several people have already made donations, and the challenge has been accepted by a number of alumni and classes.

If anybody wants to make a donation, they can deposit funds into the Class of 1968 account at First National Bank.

