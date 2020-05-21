Prioritize bills during financial stress

By TRISHA GEDON

STILLWATER – Many families across Oklahoma have learned over the last several weeks how difficult it can be to pay all of their bills each month when income has been decreased or stopped completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old budgets no longer work. New plans are needed, and quickly, said Cindy Clampet, Oklahoma State University Extension assistant family resource management specialist.

By mid-May, more than 135,000 Oklahomans had filed for unemployment since the beginning of the year, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Nationwide, the unemployment rate is more than 20 percent, which is the highest level since 1934.

The pandemic blindsided families, many of whom were already struggling to pay bills, Clampet said. Those families now need to reprioritize their financial obligations, at least for the short-term. Clampet said for those who do have emergency funds, now is the time to use them. Unemployed people may be able to maintain some financial stability, depending on how much money has been set aside in the emergency account.

