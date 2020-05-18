Perdue, Wheat named all-state

Heavener’s Journey Perdue and Poteau’s Luke Wheat were named to the East all-state golf teams, which were announced Monday.

Both seniors saw their final seasons end early because of the coronavirus closing schools and shutting down athletics.

