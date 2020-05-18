OU wrestling adds transfer

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma wrestling head coach Lou Rosselli announced the addition via transfer of two-time NCAA qualifier and ACC Freshman of the Year Mitch Moore to the roster on Monday.

Moore comes to Norman from Virginia Tech where he was named ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019 after compiling a record of 18-9 and finishing as the runner-up at the ACC Championship at 141 pounds, earning an NCAA berth. His 10 falls as a freshman were the 10th most in a single season at Virginia Tech.

As a sophomore in 2020, Moore once again tallied a record of 18-9 and an impressive 11-2 record in dual action. He collected a team-high six wins via fall and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship.

“We’re really excited to welcome Mitch to our OU family,” Rosselli said. “He’s been successful at this level and he will help us build our program to an elite level.”

The St. Paris, Ohio, product is expected to compete for the Sooners at 149 pounds.

Oklahoma returns nine of its starters from a 2019-20 campaign that saw six Sooners qualify for the NCAA Championship.

