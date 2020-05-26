OSU’s Polcovich named All-American

By okstate.com

TUCSON, Arizona — Oklahoma State infielder Kaden Polcovich earned All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball for his performance during the shortened 2020 season.

A junior for the Cowboys, Polcovich was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team. He is the 77th All-American in OSU baseball history in a program that has now claimed 134 All-America honors.

Polcovich posted a .344 batting average in 18 games for the Cowboys and led the team in four offensive categories, including RBIs (21), walks (19), runs (20) and multiple-hit games (9). He ranked eighth nationally in walks and was also among the top 30 performers in the NCAA in RBIs and runs.

The Edmond native also turned in a .578 slugging percentage and .494 on-base percentage and reached base safely in the final 15 games of the season. He was also a standout defensively and did not commit an error while splitting time between second base and third base.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.