OSU’s Polcovich named All-American

OSU’s Kaden Polcovich was named an All-American from Collegiate Baseball

TUCSON, Arizona — Oklahoma State infielder Kaden Polcovich earned All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball for his performance during the shortened 2020 season.

A junior for the Cowboys, Polcovich was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team. He is the 77th All-American in OSU baseball history in a program that has now claimed 134 All-America honors.

Polcovich posted a .344 batting average in 18 games for the Cowboys and led the team in four offensive categories, including RBIs (21), walks (19), runs (20) and multiple-hit games (9). He ranked eighth nationally in walks and was also among the top 30 performers in the NCAA in RBIs and runs.

The Edmond native also turned in a .578 slugging percentage and .494 on-base percentage and reached base safely in the final 15 games of the season. He was also a standout defensively and did not commit an error while splitting time between second base and third base.

