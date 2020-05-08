OSU, ORU set series

The Associated Press undefined

Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts have agreed to a home-and-home basketball series for the next two seasons.

The first game will be played at Oklahoma State on Nov. 28, 2020. The date for the game at Oral Roberts’ Mabee Center in Tulsa has not been set.

