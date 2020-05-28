ORU’s Coffey earns academic honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Oral Roberts utility player Isaac Coffey was selected for the 2020 Academic All-Summit League Baseball Team as announced by the league office Thursday.

The team was voted on by a panel of sports information directors and faculty athletic representatives from the league’s member institutions and chosen based on academic and athletic performances this past season.

The sophomore was a Freshman All-American in 2019 by five different news outlets, the first player in ORU history to earn the honor five times. A dual threat as a position player and pitcher, he was a First Team All-Summit League selection a season ago and landed on the All-Tournament Team after tossing a complete game shutout against South Dakota State during the championships.

A native of Goleta, California, Coffey has posted a .252 batting average across 67 games for the Golden Eagles, while registering a 3-2 record in 15 starts as a pitcher. He’s totaled six home runs and 37 RBI, including four different outings with four RBI, and 13 doubles at the plate. On the mound, he has put together a 3.64 ERA in 64.1 innings of work and struck out 59 opposing hitters to go with just 18 walks.

Coffey joins a lengthy list of ORU baseball student-athletes to land the academic honor since the award was started in 2015. Andrew Pace (2019), Nick Rotola (2018), Sam Grellner (2017), Matt Whatley (2016, 2017) and Derrian James (2015) all previously picked up the postseason accolade.

Nominations are brought forth by sports information directors from the league’s participating members, and voting is conducted by both SIDs and FARs. The teams are made up of nine student-athletes receiving the most votes with all ties standing.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.