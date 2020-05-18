ORU women add Teulings to roster

TULSA – The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team adds one more to the 2020 signing class with the addition of Bo Teulings to the roster, it was announced Monday.

Teulings joins the Golden Eagles from ‘S-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, as a sophomore. Although she did not compete for her high school, she played basketball for her club team where she won a national championship and was a three-time national runner-up. She was named to the all-star team and was the International Tournament Luxembourg MVP. She was also a seven-time selection for the Dutch National Team draft.

