Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials announced plans on Friday to test 90,000 people for the coronavirus by the end of the month, roughly the same number of tests that have been administered since the start of the outbreak in March.

State Health Commissioner Gary Cox announced a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and a nonprofit health group to deploy four mobile testing vans to underserved areas to provide free COVID-19 tests to anyone, even if they’re not exhibiting symptoms.

The vans were being deployed Friday and Saturday to locations on the south side of Oklahoma City.

