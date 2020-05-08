Oklahoma revenue collections fall $502.5M

By KEN MILLER Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Oklahoma fell by half a billion dollars in April from a year ago as an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic swept the state, Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Thursday.
Gross receipts fell $502.5 million to just under $1.1 billion, down 31.8% from April 2019, McDaniel said.
Income tax collections fell by 50.5% to $405.8 million. McDaniel noted that the filing deadline for income taxes was postponed from April 15 until July 15 because of the pandemic.
