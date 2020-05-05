Oklahoma House, Senate reach deal

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma House and Senate leaders on Monday announced a $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that would tap into the state’s savings and temporarily divert funding from pension plans and transportation projects to keep cuts to most state agencies at about 4%.

A crash in oil prices and the economic mayhem caused by the coronavirus resulted in an estimated $1.3 billion reduction in what lawmakers had expected to spend on the budget in February. Such a reduction would have led to cuts of about 17%, but House and Senate budget leaders agreed to temporarily divert payments to the state’s public pension systems and a road-and-bridge program, sweep some agency revolving accounts and tap into state’s reserve funds to minimize those cuts.

