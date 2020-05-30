Oklahoma economy’s reopening set for next phase

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma remained on track Friday to enter the next phase of the governor’s plan to reopen businesses that were closed or restricted to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

State officials are moving ahead with the plan to start the new phase on Monday based on health data, Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a news release.

