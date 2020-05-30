Oklahoma economy’s reopening set for next phase

Home 2020 May Oklahoma economy’s reopening set for next phase

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma remained on track Friday to enter the next phase of the governor’s plan to reopen businesses that were closed or restricted to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

State officials are moving ahead with the plan to start the new phase on Monday based on health data, Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a news release.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected] 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL

/ News / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US
Stitt again calls for more virus testing
Workplace worries mount as US tracks new cases
Inmate freed from prison tests positive for virus
New virus hot spots sprout
More than 50 new Oklahoma coronavirus cases
Pandemic job losses hit new high
Governor orders travelers from New York quarantined

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar