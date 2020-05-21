Oklahoma coronavirus update 5-20-2020

There were five additional deaths due to coronavirus in Oklahoma Wednesday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The death total for the state is now 299.

An additional 43 cases were reported, increasing the total to 5,532. There were 131 recoveries, upping that figure to 4,266.

In the United States, an additional 1,518 deaths were reported, bringing the total number to 93,439.

There were 23,285 new cases, increasing that total to 1,551,853. An additional 4,920 recoveries were cited, leaving that figure at 294,312.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases with one death and 11 recoveries. Six of the cases are in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with the other case in Shady Point.

Support the Ledger by checking out and subscribing to the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.