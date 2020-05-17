Oklahoma coronavirus update 5-16-2020

Three more deaths were reported Saturday by the Oklahoma Department of Health, bringing the overall total to 288.

Thee three new deaths were a man between 50 and 64 years of age from Oklahoma County; and two men who were in the 65 and older age group. One man was from Caddo County and the other was from Cleveland County.

Officials have said nearly 80 percent of people who have died of COVID-19 in Oklahoma were 65 years or older.

An additional 151 cases were reported in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 5,237.

There were 144 recoveries, increasing that figure to 3,945.

There were 1,224 deaths in the United States, increasing the total to 88,754.

New cases were 24,996, upping the amount to 1,467,820. There were also 17,629 recoveries, bringing that total to 268,376.

