Oklahoma coronavirus update 5-13-2020

There were no new deaths in Oklahoma for Wednesday in the latest update by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Deaths in Oklahoma from the coronavirus continues to stand at 278.

There were 120 new cases in the state, bringing the overall total to 4,852.

Recoveries were listed at 136, upping the number to 3,559.

In the United States, 1,743 deaths were reported, increasing that total to 84,119. New cases were 20,832, upping the total number of cases to 1,390,406.

There were an additional 13,143 recoveries, upping the number to 243,430.

LeFlore County continues to have 13 cases with one death and 11 recoveries.

In the county, six cases are in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with one case in Shady Point.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.