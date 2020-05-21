OCA cancels clinic, all-state games

Since 1935, the Oklahoma Coaches Association has held its annual coaches clinic and all-state games for coaches and athletes across the state.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OCA board of directors decided to cancel all activities during the clinic and all-state week.

With an attendee rate of around 4,500 during the annual convention, health concerns and the ramifications that could be presented to attendees were a major factor in the decision.

In the upcoming weeks, the OCA will be in communication with all individuals and groups that were to participate in the activities and events regarding the cancellation.

All-state rings will be awarded to those earning all-state honors.

Also included in the cancellation is the 2020 OCA hall of fame banquet. The 2020 class will be honored and inducted in 2021.

