Obituary for Jim Keisman

POCOLA – James H. “Jim” Keisman, 81, of Pocola, passed away May 26, 2020 and was born July 23, 1938, at home in Huntington, Arkansas, the sixth son of Gus and Farris (Looper) Keisman.

Services are Friday at 2 p.m. at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola. Interment will be at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He attended school in Huntington and graduated from Mansfield, Arkansas, High School in 1956. He was married to Sherry Marie Yates Oct. 25, 2003 in Pocola. Jim was retired advertising director for the Seminole Producer.

Jim spent 42 years in journalism, starting in advertising sales with Fort Smith Times Record in December 1956, Natchez in 1958, and Seminole Producer in 1959. He earned several distinguished awards in advertising and in Lions Club for volunteer service including the first Dr. Robert D. “Bob” McCullough Meritorious Award from Oklahoma Lions. He was well known for his auctions and donated ‘rocks’ for Lions throughout Oklahoma. He served Lions 57 years, and was District Governor in 1977-1978, Past President and Treasurer for OLSF, and Melvin Jones Fellow, attended 15 International conventions and four USA/Canada Forums. He was a member of the Pocola Trinity Baptist Church, Pocola Lions and Lions International lifetime member, and past member of the Oklahoma Press Association.

The hobby for which he received great recognition was his restored parking meters which he purchased entire stocks (over 5,000 meters) as nine communities removed them from main streets throughout Oklahoma.

Jim is survived by wife, Sherry Marie; sons Bryan and wife Sherry L. Keisman of Seminole, and Brent and wife Cindy Keisman of McKinney, Texas; brother David and wife Nancy Keisman of Fort Smith, Arkansas; sister Mary Etta and husband Dale Morey of Glendale, Arizona; stepchildren Kathy and husband Dale Jetton of Pocola, and Joshua and wife Summer Cockburn of Heavener; grandchildren Kimberly Jones, Chris Keisman, Samantha Dunkin, Megan Cooksey, Shelby Taylor, Seth Taylor, Grace Cockburn, Slayde Cockburn and Saint Davis; great grandchildren Kaylee Jones, Braylen Jones, Rylan Jones, Jameson Dunkin, Kenzie Houck, Aria Jane Dunkin and Noah Cooksey; and brother-in-law Herb and wife Laverne Smotherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Caroline Smotherman; twin sons Michael Wayne and Mark Duane Keisman; brothers Paul and Warren Looper, and Oran and Gene Keisman.

The family will greet friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.

Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be Oklahoma Lions. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Trinity Baptist Team Kids.

The family extends a special thank you to Pocola Nursing Home family and Advantage Health and Hospice. Also, due to COVID-19, the family asks people come to the viewing instead of the service to limit numbers for immediate family.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

