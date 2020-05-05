Obituary for Gabriel Ollar

HOWE – Memorial service for Gabriel Lucas “Gabe” Ollar, 34, of Howe, is Friday at 2 p.m. at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Bro. Joe Hayden Hall officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener. He was born April 2, 1986 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Dennis Ollar and Robbin (Oliver) Jacobs and passed away April 8, 2020 in Howe.

He was a life-long resident of the area, a graduate of Heavener High School, and was of the Assembly of God faith. Gabe was a crew chief for R-Squared Global and was a very hard worker. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

Surviving family members are one maternal aunt Sonya Hall Pierce and husband Les of Howe; his father,

Dennis Ollar, of Phoenix, Arizona; his beloved step-father, Jerry Jacobs, of Howe; one brother, Jacy Jacobs, of Howe; his maternal grandmother, Nancy Ollar, of Heavener; one paternal aunt Linda Alexander and husband Gary of Heavener; one paternal uncle Doug Ollar and wife Becky of Oklahoma City; other cousins, loved ones and a host of many friends.

Gabe was preceded in death by his mother, Robbin (Oliver) Jacobs; his maternal grandparents Cleo and Mary (Baker) Oliver; his paternal grandfather, L.J. Ollar; and one uncle, Keith Oliver.

The family wants to give a special thank you to his supervisor, Justin Balderrama, and co-workers that he worked with.

To sign Gabe’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

