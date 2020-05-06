Obituary for Elizabeth Carr

HOWE – Elizabeth Dell Carr, 78, of Howe, was born Aug. 19, 1941 in Patagonia, Arizona to Loyd and Margaret (Buchingburg) Gatlin and passed away May 5, 2020 at her residence in Howe.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

