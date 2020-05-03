Obituary for Ed Jirash

HOWE – Edward “Ed” Christopher Jirash, 69, of Howe, was born Jan. 4, 1951 in Glendale, California to John and Ruth (Collier) Jirash and passed away May 1, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is Wednesday at 2 p.m. outside the Freeman Life Center behind the Howe First Missionary Baptist Church in Howe with Bro. Samuel Reddin, Bro. Larry Stacy and Ryan McCullah officiating.

Interment will follow in the Howe Cemetery with military honors provided by the Poteau DAV Chapter 63, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener at the age of 69.

Ed was a long-time resident of the area, a manager in the retail business, and a member of the Howe First Missionary Baptist Church. He was an avid Howe Lions fan and supporter along with being an avid USC Trojan fan. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Ed was a veteran of the Vietnam Era in Korea, where he served his country in the United States Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ed will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Vickie Jirash, of the home; three sons Paul Jirash of Tucson, Arizona, James Jirash of Oakhurst, California and Daniel Jirash of Tucson, Arizona; two step-sons Ryan McCullah and wife Christie of Tampa, Florida, and Justin McCullah and wife Kara of Oklahoma City; one brother, John Jirash, of Palmdale, California; one nephew, Michael Jirash; seven grandchildren Hayley Jirash of Deer Park, Washington, Madeline, Mackenzie, Mikiah, Mavery, Karlee and Jaycee; numerous other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Jirash.

Pallbearers are Russell Lockhart, Paul Jirash, Michael Montgomery, Travis Lockhart, Gary Gibson, Britt Lockhart and David Gibson.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Howe First Missionary Baptist Church.

Viewing is Tuesday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

To sign Ed’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

