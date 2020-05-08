Obituary for Dorothy Fry

Dorothy Virginia (White) Fry, 95, of the Reichert community was born Nov. 22, 1924 in the White community in Heavener, to Samson Grant and Edith Anne (Johnson) White and passed away May 7, 2020 in Stigler.

Graveside service is Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Reichert Cemetery with Rev. Carroll Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will follow in Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Dorothy was a homemaker, a member of the Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, a proud member of the Choctaw Nation and a member of the Reichert Quilting Club. She liked to take care of her family, attend family gatherings and church. Dorothy loved to do gardening and attend weekly quilting meetings. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew her.

She is survived by three daughters Virginia Fry of Greenwood, Arkansas, Linda Meeks of Wister and Peggy McAlester and husband Stanley of Stigler; two sons Jim Fry and wife Jackie of Spiro, and Roger Allen Fry and wife Nina of the Reichert community; one sister, Dora Lee White Thompson, of Waldron, Arkansas; one brother, Robert Otis “R.O.” White, of the Reichert community; special friends Brenda Nobles and the ladies of the Reichert Quilting Club; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samson and Edith White; her husband, Marion K. Fry; two daughters Marilyn Sue Hammer and baby girl Fry; one brother, Pete White; and one sister, Lois White Burton.

Pallbearers are her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

Viewing is Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

