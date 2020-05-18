Obituary for Dennis Hamby

Dennis Eugene Hamby, 63, of Heavener, was born March 23, 1957 in Poteau to Raymond and Joyce (Smith) Hamby and passed away May 16, 2020 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Rev.Daniel Brittain officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Dennis was a long-time resident of the area, a truck driver for Overland Transportation, and a security guard for OK Foods. He was a graduate of Spiro High School and a member of Way To Victory Church in Rock Island. Dennis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend.

Surviving family members are his wife, Patricia Hamby, of the home; one daughter Amanda Richards and husband Donald of Heavener; three sons Thomas Hamby and wife Stephanie of Salt Lake City, Utah, Martin Hamby and wife Mercedes of Rudy, Arkansas, and Toby Goff and wife Chelsea of Monroe; one brother, Raymond Dale Hamby, of Spiro; four grandchildren Corbin, Kayla, Lauren and Donald; numerous other family members and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Norman Hamby.

Viewing is Monday from noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Dennis’ online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

