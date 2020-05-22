OBCA announces all-state, all-star

Home 2020 May OBCA announces all-state, all-star

The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state and all-star teams.

For all-state, Spiro’s Laken Corley was selected as a catcher to the Middle East team.

In the Class 4A East all-star team, Poteau’s Easton Francis, Kass Fenton and Christian Duncan were selected.

Corley was also named to the 3A East all-star team.

In the Class B East all-star team, Hagen Glenn of McCurtain, Ryan Green, Jett Carver and Hunter Durant of LeFlore were named to the team.

Get a better way to get the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is available. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Baseball, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar