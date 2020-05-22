OBCA announces all-state, all-star

The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state and all-star teams.

For all-state, Spiro’s Laken Corley was selected as a catcher to the Middle East team.

In the Class 4A East all-star team, Poteau’s Easton Francis, Kass Fenton and Christian Duncan were selected.

Corley was also named to the 3A East all-star team.

In the Class B East all-star team, Hagen Glenn of McCurtain, Ryan Green, Jett Carver and Hunter Durant of LeFlore were named to the team.

