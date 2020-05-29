Nichols, Hurts Big 12 top athletes

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Two-time NCAA all-around champion gymnast Maggie Nichols and Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts were honored Thursday the Big 12 Athletes of the Year, giving Oklahoma a sweep of the conference’s top individual awards for the third time in five years.

It was the second time for Nichols to be honored as the Big 12’s top female athlete, having also won the award two years ago.

