NFL teams can reopen training facilities

In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and the offense prepare to run a play during their NFL training camp football practice in Flowery Branch, Ga. Several NFL teams are reopening their training facilities Tuesday, May 19, 2020, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Among the teams taking advantage of using their buildings on the first day they are allowed are the Falcons, Cardinals and Colts. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer

A limited number of NFL teams are reopening their training facilities Tuesday, while many are prohibited by government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell gave the 32 clubs the go-ahead for limited reopenings as long as state and local municipalities allow them. Coaching staffs and all players except those undergoing injury rehabilitation are barred from the facilities in the first phase of the league’s plan.

With such states as California, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Virginia still under heavy restrictions, that immediately leaves 12 franchises unable to use their facilities. The Raiders, headed for Las Vegas for the upcoming season, still have their training complex in Alameda, California.

