NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer
The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic.
The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.
