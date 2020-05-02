NASCAR will be watched closely when it returns

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is preparing to be the first major U.S. sport to restart its season during the coronavirus pandemic — a welcomed return to racing and one that will be closely watched by the public and other professional leagues for missteps.
More than 700 people — no fans — are expected to be at the track when the stock cars return in front of a national television audience on May 17 in Darlington, South Carolina.
It is NASCAR’s moment to shine. A mistake could be a setback for other sports eager to get going and start earning revenue that has been on hold for the past month.
“We realize up front it’s a huge responsibility for us as a sport,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president. “We’re certainly going to learn as we go, but the process we put in place, I think gives the industry the confidence that we can be first.”
