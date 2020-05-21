Museums, historic sites to begin reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will begin the process of reopening its museums, historic sites and affiliates to the public starting June 1.

On that day, the museum galleries of the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City will reopen to visitors. All other OHS museums, historic sites, affiliates and the Oklahoma History Center Research Center will reopen to the public on June 2. Although the sites are opening to the public, all OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates are canceled or postponed through July 31. For more information about cancelations or postponements, please contact the OHS site at which the event was scheduled. A list of OHS museums and historic sites can be found at www.okhistory.org/sites.

