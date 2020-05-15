Mullin to hold telephone town hall

WASHINGTON— Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) will hold a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. He will be joined by David Ostrowe, Secretary of Digital Transformation, on behalf of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. The call will last approximately one hour.

“Telephone town halls allow me to hear directly from my constituents about issues impacting their families,” Mullin said. “During the call, I’ll provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s response to the crisis, and get your feedback. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.”

Oklahomans can dial 877-229-8493, Passcode: 111439 to join the call. Participants can also sign up to be called when the event starts by visiting https://vekeo.com/repmullin/.

All telephone town halls are subject to last minute cancellation. In the event of a cancellation, Mullin’s Facebook and Twitter pages will provide the update.

