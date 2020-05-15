Mullin to hold telephone town hall

Home 2020 May Mullin to hold telephone town hall

WASHINGTON— Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) will hold a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. He will be joined by David Ostrowe, Secretary of Digital Transformation, on behalf of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. The call will last approximately one hour.

“Telephone town halls allow me to hear directly from my constituents about issues impacting their families,” Mullin said. “During the call, I’ll provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s response to the crisis, and get your feedback. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.”

Oklahomans can dial 877-229-8493, Passcode: 111439 to join the call.  Participants can also sign up to be called when the event starts by visiting https://vekeo.com/repmullin/.

All telephone town halls are subject to last minute cancellation. In the event of a cancellation, Mullin’s Facebook and Twitter pages will provide the update.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Honoring those who protect and serve
The tax cuts and job act, explained
Mullin to hold telephone town hall
Mullin introduces bills to help veterans
Remembering the first half of the year
The president’s latest shot at the American dream
Mullin to host telephone town hall
New DOL rule will hurt, not help

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar