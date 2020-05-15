Most states short of testing levels

Medical personnel place a swab in a specimen container at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Crestview, Fla. Officials in Florida panhandle’s Okaloosa County have begun offering regular free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for county residents at various sites around Okaloosa County.(Devon Ravine/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

By MATTHEW PERRONE, BRIAN WITTE and GARY ROBERTSON Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As businesses reopened Friday in more of the U.S., more than 4 out of 5 states still fall short of the COVID-19 testing levels that public health experts say are necessary to safely ease lockdowns and avoid another deadly wave of outbreaks, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Rapid, widespread testing is considered essential to tracking and containing the coronavirus. But 41 states fail to test widely enough to drive their infections below a key benchmark, according to an AP analysis of metrics developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute.

Among the states falling short are Texas and Georgia, which moved aggressively last month to reopen stores, malls, barbershops and other businesses.

