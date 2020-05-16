More storms expected Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms for Saturday morning in LeFlore County with the storms becoming more widespread later in the day.
A flood warning is in effect for the Poteau River near Panama through Monday.
Saturday’s high is 77 degrees with a low of 65 degrees.
Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m. with sunset at 8:16 p.m.
Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.