More storms expected Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms for Saturday morning in LeFlore County with the storms becoming more widespread later in the day.

A flood warning is in effect for the Poteau River near Panama through Monday.

Saturday’s high is 77 degrees with a low of 65 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m. with sunset at 8:16 p.m.

