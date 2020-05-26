Missing Oklahoma boy found dead

ATOKA (AP) — Authorities said Monday that a 9-year-old Oklahoma boy was found dead after having gone missing Saturday.

Triston Weeden “has been located but he was not found alive,” the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Facebook.

The boy was last seen around the rural community of Wardville in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the agency.

Highway patrol officers helped deputies from the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office search for Weeden.

Officials have not released further information on the circumstances of his disappearance or the discovery of his body.

