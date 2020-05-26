Missing Oklahoma boy found dead

Home 2020 May Missing Oklahoma boy found dead

ATOKA (AP) — Authorities said Monday that a 9-year-old Oklahoma boy was found dead after having gone missing Saturday.

Triston Weeden “has been located but he was not found alive,” the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Facebook.

The boy was last seen around the rural community of Wardville in southeastern Oklahoma, according to the agency.

Highway patrol officers helped deputies from the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office search for Weeden.

Officials have not released further information on the circumstances of his disappearance or the discovery of his body.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ News

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Whitesboro wins at Smithville
Sequoyah Tahlequah tops Heavener at state
Steven Granville Spargo obituary
Read More
2015 composite football schedule
Heavener girls overcome Inola
2017 Panama football schedule
Westbrook scores 34, but Thunder roll
Updated football district standings

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar