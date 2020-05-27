Memorial services planned for Beverly Luedke

Memorial services for Beverly Teague Luedke, 91, are Saturday at 1 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born June 8, 1928 in Tucson, Arizona to George and Demarious (Quick) Foster and passed away May 19, 2020.

Surviving family members are three children Michael Teague of Alma, Arkansas, Johnny Teague of Mounds, and Shirley Wynn and husband Frank of Alma; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Clayton Teague, Dennis Luedke and her parents.

