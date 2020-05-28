Memorial service planned for Fay Kinsey

BELLA VISTA, Ark. – Fay Fridman Kinsey, age 62, of Bella Vista, Arkansas (formerly of Panama) died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 and was born Oct. 25, 1957 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Dr. Rolf J. Fridman and Maxine Fridman.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

Surviving family members are her husband, David Keith Kinsey, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; three children Kayla Kinsey and Kourtney Kinsey, both of Bella Vista, and Jon Kinsey and his wife Alisha of Springdale, Arkansas; a brother Rolf J. Fridman Jr. and wife Wanda of Pensacola, Florida; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, JoHanna Brewer.

