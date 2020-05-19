Library to offer curbside service

The Heavener Public Library is ready to offer curbside service.

Customers may call and request items, or place items on hold via the website. Customers then call when they have arrived at the library and their books will be delivered straight to their cars. Books and movies may be returned in the outside book drop. The library will not be taking donations at this time.

The library will also be able to copy and fax for the public. Copies are 10 cents per page for black and white and 25 cents per page for color copies. Faxes cost 50 cents per page. Customers are encouraged to email any copies needed to the library at [email protected].

