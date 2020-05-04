Library not open, but books, movies available

While many businesses have already reopened for business or plan to do so in the coming days, many book lovers and persons in need of Wi-Fi and Internet connected computers are wondering when the Heavener Public Library will reopen.

“Libraries are vital to a community, so we are eager to resume operations,” said Michael Hull, Executive Director of the Southeastern Public Library System, Heavener Public Library’s parent organization. “However, library space is all about gathering, interacting, and hands on discovery. From our books to our public computers, we encourage people to touch and handle almost everything we have. Almost all of the modern in-library experience is the complete opposite of social distancing. So we have to plan out of an abundance of caution, with the safety of our staff our top priority, followed closely by the public’s safety.”

According to Hull, the library plans to gradually phase in library service as the COVID-19 crisis in Oklahoma abates. When, in accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and other national and state health officials, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 decreases consistently over a two-week period, the library will begin offering curbside service. Customers will be able to place requests for materials through the library’s catalog or call a staff member for assistance reserving materials. When the materials are ready, the customer will call when they arrive at the library and a staff member will bring the materials to their car. At this time, the library will resume copying and faxing service for the public, though this may carry some limitations. Hull expects this phase of service to begin either the week of May 11 or May 18 if current COVID statistics hold their current course.

Future phases will include takeout service and then limited access by customers to the public computers and the materials on the shelves within the library. Hull says no date has been set for these phases and that the library will proceed cautiously as people are allowed in the building. “We understand this crisis is going to take time to work through, and we want to make sure access is safe for everyone before we open up.”

The library has already cancelled its in-person summer programs this year and will soon be releasing information about virtual and take-out programming the library will offer children this year instead.

In the meantime, the library’s Wi-Fi is still available from the parking lot, and the library’s website, oklibrary.net, provides numerous services the community can use. Two apps from the library, Hoopla and Kanopy, allow for the borrowing and streaming of many popular movies, television shows, and documentaries. Both apps are available on all mobile devices and on most home streaming devices such as Rokus or Apple TVs.

This is also a great time to try the library’s eBook offering through the OverDrive app, and audiobooks through RB Unlimited. Most new releases and bestsellers can be found on these apps, which works on almost all mobile devices. Hoopla also offers many comic books and music albums. And for younger children, Tumblebooks offers thousands of picture and early literacy books.

For those who want to use some of their time at home to learn new skills, Hoonuit is a service that provides hundreds of software, life skill, and even management and leadership courses that produces certificates of completion.

And for anyone who misses conducting their genealogy research at the library, Ancestry.com has temporarily made their library edition available from home for the next several weeks.

All of this content and resources can be accessed for free with a Southeastern Public Library System library card, which is free for residents for Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain and Pittsburg Counties. Residents without a library card can get one for free over the phone by calling 918-653-2870.

The Heavener Public Library is a part of the Southeastern Public Library System of Oklahoma.

