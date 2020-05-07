LeFlore County weather 5-7-2020

LeFlore County weather 5-7-2020

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday in LeFlore County with a slight chance or rain early with chances increasing later in the day.

The high will be 74 degrees with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m. with sunset at 8:09 p.m.

