LeFlore County weather 5-29-2020

A nice day is forecast for Friday in LeFlore County with mostly clear skies. The high will be 81 degrees with a low of 54 degrees.

The river flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama is expected to expire Friday afternoon.

Sunrise is at 6:06 a.m. with sunset at 8:25 p.m.

