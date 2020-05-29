LeFlore County weather 5-29-2020

A nice day is forecast for Friday in LeFlore County with mostly clear skies. The high will be 81 degrees with a low of 54 degrees.
The river flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama is expected to expire Friday afternoon.
Sunrise is at 6:06 a.m. with sunset at 8:25 p.m.
This is our Free Friday edition for our morning newsletter so all content is available. Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE.. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.