LeFlore County weather 5-28-2020

Another chance of a wet day Thursday before a stretch of dry days is expected.

Thursday’s high is 75 degrees with a low of 61 degrees.

The river flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama is still in effect through Friday.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. with sunset at 8:25 p.m.

