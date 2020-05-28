LeFlore County weather 5-28-2020

Another chance of a wet day Thursday before a stretch of dry days is expected.
Thursday’s high is 75 degrees with a low of 61 degrees.
The river flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama is still in effect through Friday.
Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. with sunset at 8:25 p.m.
