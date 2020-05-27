LeFlore County weather 5-27-2020

More rain is possible Wednesday in LeFlore County. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation.

The flood warning for the Poteau River near Poteau has been lifted, but the flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama continues until Friday. As of Tuesday night, the stage was at 33.59 feet with the flood stage at 29.0 feet. The water is expected to rise to 35.4 feet Wednesday before the water begins to recede.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. with sunset at 8:24 p.m.

